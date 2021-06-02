Vodafone to use CityFibre fibre network to power Ethernet services

Vodafone and CityFibre have extended their fibre partnership to include Ethernet services for the former’s business customers.

Ethernet provides businesses with a private, secure connection to the Internet with a guaranteed standard of service. This delivers greater bandwidth, lower latency, and improved reliability when compared to the public Internet, and organisations benefit from more predictable traffic routes between multiple sites.

This enhances performance and security at a time when many businesses are migrating workloads to the cloud.

CityFibre Vodafone

The two companies have worked together since 2017, with CityFibre’s full fibre network used to power Vodafone’s consumer and business ultrafast broadband services in several major cities.

Vodafone says the expansion of the partnership will provide businesses with a more cost-effective option and increase choice. Vodafone’s Ethernet service promises the ability to receive voice, video and data services over the same access connection, with options ranging from 1Gbps to 100Mbps.

The service will initially be available in Cambridge, Coventry and Peterborough, with Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Huddersfield, Leeds, Leicester, Milton Keynes, Northampton, Portsmouth and Southend-on-Sea to follow

“We already have an extremely successful partnership with CityFibre, so we’re delighted to be able to extend this to include Ethernet Services,” said Vishal Dixit, Strategy and Wholesale Director, Vodafone UK. “It’s never been more important to ensure our business customers have as much choice as possible, as well as the high-speed and high-quality data service they need to run their business successfully.”

CityFibre is the UK’s third largest network infrastructure operator, after Openreach and Virgin Media, and is currently in the middle of a £4 billion programme that will see 8 million properties connected by 2025. This represents a third of the country and includes 800,000 businesses 400,000 public sector sites. It recently suggested this target could be increased to 10 million.

"We’re delighted to be widening our strategic partnership with Vodafone, enabling them to offer innovative and market-leading Ethernet Services over our full-fibre networks,” added Rob Hamlin, Chief Commercial Officer at CityFibre.

“With business’ need for reliable, gigabit speed connectivity only set to increase, our world-class networks will reach 30% of the market in the coming years. This fast-growing platform offers partners like Vodafone products and economics designed to win market share and will help them remain at the forefront of innovation in full-fibre services.”