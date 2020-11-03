Using AI to protect IoT devices: a Q&A with Cujo AI

IoT ecosystems were known to have a wide variety of problems: insecure design and architecture, no security standards, and the lack of quality control in the market. Even though these problems are being taken care of, it is not a quick process, so they still exist for the most part.

These issues are compounded by the fact that you cannot use traditional security solutions (like anti malware solutions for laptops or smartphones) on most IoT devices, which means that you rely solely on the vendors to take responsible steps designing, developing, and supporting the product.

All in all, one of the biggest threats of IoT devices is the possibility to exploit them silently. This can happen whenever an attacker gains access to the device. If this happens on a network that does not use any additional security solutions, the IoT device might not only leak private data, but also participate in a coordinated attack as part of a botnet infrastructure.

In terms of our solutions, there are multiple layers of protection they provide to home users and their connected devices. For example, if a new zero-day infection is spreading and targeting IoT devices, our AI-based solution can automatically detect and block any anomalous connections that are not known for the particular IoT device models by examining the connectivity patterns of all IoT devices on the network.