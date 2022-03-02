Ukraine calls on PlayStation and Xbox to 'block' all Russian accounts

Audio player loading…

Ukraine has called upon PlayStation, Xbox, and 'all game development companies and esports platforms' to temporarily block support for Russian markets amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

In an open letter published on Twitter , tagging the official PlayStation and Xbox Twitter accounts, Ukrainian First Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov called for game companies to "do everything to protect Ukraine, Europe and finally, the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression".

Fedorov has asked that gaming companies temporarily block Russian and Belarussian player accounts, ban Russian and Belarussian players from competing in international esports events and cancel any planned esports events that take place in Russia or Belarus.

@Xbox @PlayStationYou are definitely aware of what is happening in Ukraine right now. Russia declare war not for Ukraine but for all civilized world. If you support human values, you should live the Russian market! pic.twitter.com/tnQr13BsSvMarch 2, 2022 See more

"The Russian Federation has carried out a deceptive and outrageous military attack on my country!," the letter reads. "Just imagine, in 2022, cruise missiles attack residential neighborhoods, kindergartens, and hospitals in the heart of Europe.

"The armed forces and citizens are defending Ukraine till the end! The whole world is repelling the aggressor through the imposition of sanctions - the enemy must suffer significant losses. But we need your support - in 2022, modern technology is perhaps the best answer to the tanks, multiple rocket launchers, and missiles.

"I am sure that you will not only hear, but also do everything to protect Ukraine, Europe, and finally, the entire democratic world from bloody authoritarian aggression - and I appeal to temporarily block all Russian and Belarusian accounts, temporarily stop the participation of Russian and Belarusian teams and gamers in all international esports events and cancel all international events holding on the territory of Russia and Belarus.

"We are sure that such actions will motivate the citizens of Russia to proactively stop the disgraceful military aggression."

Neither Microsoft nor Sony has responded to the open letter, but we've already seen other industries temporarily pulling Russian support, with Intel and AMD reportedly pulling chip sales and Apple halting product sales in the country.

TechRadar Gaming has contacted both Microsoft and Sony for comment.