UK operators launch identify verification tool for businesses

The UK’s major mobile operators have created a new product for businesses verify customer identity and protect their users from fraudulent activity.

Number Verify is supported by EE, O2, Three and Vodafone and can be easily integrated into an application using an API or SDK.

It works by matching the phone number supplied in a web or app session with the one registered to the respective network.

Number Verify

This helps businesses be confident that the person using their service is genuine without infringing their privacy. Number Verify is designed to be more straightforward that current methods such as one-time passcodes and works alongside other measures such as user logins and passwords.

Mobile UK, which represents the UK’s mobile operators, says the service will appeal to financial service providers, retailers, gig economy platforms such as Uber and Deliveroo, and social networks.

“In a world of increasing digital transactions, the launch of Number Verify is an evolution in how customers can be protected against cybercrime and social engineering attacks,” said Gareth Elliott, Head of Policy and Communications at Mobile UK.

“Working collaboratively, as an industry the four operators can offer service providers, and app developers, reach that covers 65m mobile data connections, which is a powerful weapon in the fight against fraud.”

Scammers use a range of tactics to commit fraud. SMS phishing scams and calls are popular social engineering tactics used to steal online credentials.