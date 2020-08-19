UK government signs major cloud deal with HPE

The UK government looks set to upgrade its cloud computing services with the signing of a new deal with HPE.

The new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) will see HPE partner with the UK Crown Commercial Service (CCS) to provide access to the latest hybrid cloud offerings around today, including HPE's GreenLake consumption based services.

The deal should help the CCS and public sector organisations across the UK harness the power of hybrid cloud, as well as benefit from cost savings and greater workplace efficiency.

HPE hybrid

“This Memorandum of Understanding with HPE not only provides great value for public sector organisations, it also allows them to innovate more readily and improve services for the citizens they serve," said Simon Tse, Chief Executive of CCS.

HPE and the UK government have already worked together in the past, but this deal marks the first significant partnership between the two bodies since HPE declared its intention to become a "non-cloud" service provider. Instead, HPE hopes to sell all of its offerings as services, giving customers greater flexibility in what products they procure from the company.

The deal, part of the One Government Cloud Strategy, will mean public sector organisations can save money on other HPE technologies including Aruba enterprise networking and security offerings, and HPE’s storage and compute technologies.

Public sector businesses can also benefit from faster rollout and enhance support when procuring and installing new HPE technologies, hopefully leading to improvements in efficiency and productivity.

“We are delighted to have signed this MOU as part of the One Government Cloud Strategy and look forward to helping public sector organisations to optimise their hybrid cloud operations,” said Sue Preston, Vice President & GM UK&I at HPE Pointnext Services.

“Despite the growth of cloud strategies in the public sector, many organisations have struggled to move business critical applications to the public cloud, due to application entanglement, data gravity, security and compliance, and unpredictable costs. By leveraging HPE technologies, like HPE GreenLake, public sector organisations can reduce complexity, boost innovation and bring cost efficiency to their digital transformation efforts.”