This is the cheapest PS5 SSD Black Friday deal we’ve seen so far

We’ve already seen several fantastic PS5 SSD Black Friday deals popping up before the big sales event officially takes place on November 26, but this is the lowest price on a PlayStation 5-compatible 1TB NVMe SSD to date.

Ahead of Black Friday 2021, you can save 31% on the Crucial P5 Plus 1TB SSD, which meets all of Sony’s internal SSD requirements. For just £107.99 (down from £157), this is a phenomenal price if you’re searching for some extra storage for your PS5. In fact, it’s the cheapest way you can upgrade your PlayStation 5 right now. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best prices in your region.)

If you’re worried that the price means this Crucial SSD is some budget drive that should be avoided, don’t be. This is a great performer that exceeds Sony’s 5500 MB/s recommended speed with 6600 MB/s read speeds.

The only caveat with this deal is that you will need to install a heatsink to keep the drive operating at optimal performance. We’ve included a compatible drive below which, even when factored into this deal, means you’re getting an incredible saving.

You could also choose to put the Crucial P5 Plus 1TB SSD in your gaming PC if you don’t own a PS5, as if you have a motherboard and CPU that support the PCIe 4.0 standard, it’ll work perfectly fine with or without a heatsink.

With Black Friday PS5 deals likely to be some of the most sought-after from November 28 to Cyber Monday on November 29, we wouldn’t wait around too long before snapping this drive up, as we can’t see it going for cheaper anytime soon.

Today's best PS5 SSD Black Friday deal

Crucial P5 Plus 1TB SSD: £157.19 Crucial P5 Plus 1TB SSD: £157.19 £107.99 at Amazon

Save £49.20 - Save a whopping 31% on this PS5 compatible SSD before it's gone. We've seen some great PS5 SSD Black Friday deals already, but this is by far the cheapest SSD deal to date, and likely won't be beaten come November 26. Remember, you will need to add a heatsink before you install it in your PS5.

QIVYNSRY M.2 Heatsink NVME 2280 SSD Heat Sink: £15.99 QIVYNSRY M.2 Heatsink NVME 2280 SSD Heat Sink: £15.99 £12.99 at Amazon

Save £3 - This heatsink is compatible with PS5 and is currently discounted. It fits the recommended size guidelines from Sony and has great ratings on Amazon.

The PS5 only has 664GB of usable storage, and with the best PS5 games weighing in at around 50GB or more, that space can fill up fast. And even though you can store games on external hard drives, you can't play them unless they're stored on the PS5's internal storage.

This PS5 SSD Black Friday deal is well worth it, then, as you're adding significantly more space to your PlayStation 5 and can rest assured that every PS5 game will run smoothly.

More Crucial P5 Plus deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Crucial P5 Plus 1TB SSD from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals