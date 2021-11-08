This early Black Friday PS5 deal is perfect for football fans

If you’ve been on the hunt for any early Black Friday PS5 deals, Amazon has bundled together FIFA 22 and the DualSense Midnight Black controller for a discounted price.

As part of Amazon’s early Black Friday deals, you can get both FIFA 22 and Sony’s sleek new pad for £106.99, which is a saving of £22.99. This deal will undoubtedly be popular with football fans who haven’t picked up EA’s latest entry in the series yet or for those who have been waiting to pick up an extra controller.

With the football season well underway, FIFA 22 is bound to be one of the best-selling games this Christmas. Sony’s new Black DualSense will also be in demand, particularly if you’re not a fan of the PS5’s original two-tone color scheme.

While there’s a chance we could see FIFA 22 and the Black DualSense controller go for lower once Black Friday officially begins, high demand for the game and Sony’s new pad means we can’t see retailers taking too much off the asking price. There’s also a small chance that stock of the DualSense controller could sell out with PS5 being a popular Christmas gift this year, so bear that in mind if you’re planning to wait.

In our FIFA 22 review, we said: "FIFA 22 breathes new life into the series’ once-familiar gameplay with the addition of HyperMotion technology, and makes well-intentioned strides to refresh its most dated modes."

It's worth noting that FIFA's new HyperMotion technology is only available in the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions of the game, so your enjoyment of FIFA 22 may vary on last-gen consoles.

With Black Friday 2021 fast approaching, we'll be rounding up all the PS5 Black Friday and PS5 Cyber Monday deals so you don't miss any of the best discounts.

