This Black Friday PS4 external hard drive deal is perfect for PS5 owners

Black Friday PS4 deals have led many Seagate external hard drives to run out of stock - especially seeing as they come in so handy for keeping your PS5 SSD clean. However, you'll find stock of a massive 2TB HDD still available at Very - though we don't know how much longer this will hold out seeing as Black Friday deals officially start tomorrow.

You're saving £15 here, bringing the price down to just £59.99 - an excellent cost by itself considering just how much space you're getting here. That's perfect if you're looking to play your old PS4 games on the latest console, but want to keep that super fast SSD free from games that won't quite make the most of it.

These Black Friday PS4 deals are incredibly popular right now after the PS5 drove costs on PS4 peripherals down and the unprecedented demand for the new console has retailers looking to capitalise on interest with alternative offers.

You'll find all these Black Friday PS4 HDD deals just below, but if you're still looking for where to buy PS5 we've got you covered there as well.

Black Friday PS4 external HDD deals

Top pick Seagate 2TB external HDD for PS4: £74.99 £59.99 at Very

Save £15 - If you've managed to get your hands on a PS5 this month you'll want to keep all that speedy SSD storage free for your beautiful PS5 titles. Keeping your PS4 games on an external hard drive will help make that happen, and this is an excellent discount from Very. We actually bought this deal as soon as we saw it as stock is running out quickly at other retailers - so you'll have to move fast.

Seagate The Last of Us Part II 2TB external HDD for PS4: £89.99 £63.99 at Amazon

You're paying a little more for this 2TB model, but that's because it's the special edition The Last of Us Part II version. If you're a fan of the game, and especially if you grabbed that limited edition PS4 Pro, however, this would make a nice addition to your set up.

More Black Friday PS4 deals

PS Plus 12-month membership: £49.99 £32.85 at ShopTo

Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing - including 24 free games, chosen by Sony, that cover a range of genres and styles. This deal gives you 34% off the asking price that you'd have to pay at any other time of year.

PlayStation Now - Subscription 12 Month PS4 Download Code: £49.99 £37.49 at Amazon

Access hundreds of titles on demand, with more than 700 games ready to play. You can stream or download PS4 games to your console, and also revisit some classic PS3 and PS2 games.





Recent release Watch Dogs Legion Limited Edition (Amazon exclusive): £51.99 £35.99 at Amazon

Watch Dogs Legion Limited Edition has had 31% knocked off its asking price at Amazon. Considering the latest Watch Dogs hasn't been out long, this is a great deal - plus this game will work on PS5 and includes a free next-gen upgrade.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake: £44.99 £29.97 at Currys

A nice discount on the long-awaited remake of the classic PlayStation RPG. Well worth it at this price – it'll take you around 40 hours to do everything in this game, maybe more if you take your time.View Deal

FIFA 21 | PS4: £48.99 £32.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £16 off the newly released FIFA 21, meaning you can pick up the latest FIFA for just £32.99. What's more, you can upgrade to the next-gen version of FIFA 21 from December 4 thanks to Dual Entitlement.View Deal

You'll find plenty more Amazon Black Friday deals here on TechRadar, as well as the latest PS5 Black Friday deals and Xbox Series X Black Friday deals as well.