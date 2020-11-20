The best Black Friday PS4 deal is the gift that keeps on giving: 25% off PS Plus

You're going to see loads of Black Friday PS4 deals on the internet over the coming week, but there's one you should really pay attention to, and it's live right now: PS Plus is cheaper.

PS Plus, or PlayStation Plus to give it its full name, is a membership that works on your PS4 (or PS5 if you're lucky enough to have one). It lets you play online on many multiplayer games, but the real treat is that it lets you download two free games each month.

The games can be quite good too: this month it's Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Hollow Knight, and you often get around £60 of free games per month. That's certainly more than you spend on PS Plus.

Not in the UK? Scroll down to see PS Plus 12-month membership prices in your region it's very likely you can enjoy a 25% discount too.

Many people (the author included) buy the PS Plus 12-month pass once per year, on Black Friday when it's reduced, and rely on that for all their games. So if you're a gamer on a budget ignore all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and just get yourself a PS Plus membership.

Get 12 months of unlimited online game playing - including 24 free games, chosen by Sony, that cover a range of genres and styles.

PS Plus is great for PS4 or PS5 gamers for the free games and online play, and we can't recommend it enough for those who can't afford to buy new games all the time.

The two free games per month works like a curated library, where Sony picks out titles it thinks you should play. We've discovered loads of favorites from it, that we wouldn't otherwise have gotten to try.

Getting PS Plus also gives you frequent discounts on the PS Store, more so than non-members can enjoy.

The service recently started on PS5 and there's one free game exclusive to the new console, but it's PS4 gamers who have been enjoying it for years now.