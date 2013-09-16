WIN! A 46-inch HD Samsung 3D Smart TV

TechRadar has teamed up with Barclaycard bespoke offers to bring you the chance to win a 46-inch full HD Samsung UE46F6740 3D Smart TV, with Freeview HD and voice control features.

This Samsung Smart TV features Wi-Fi connectivity while immersing you in rich 3D viewing - you'll even get two pairs of 3D specs in the box.

The Smart TV features, meanwhile, will give viewing recommendations tailored just for you. The more you watch, the more it understands what you're likely to want to watch next.

Samsung's Smart Hub will also arrange your content into different categories - Movies and TV Shows, Photos, Videos & Music, Social - to make everything as easy to find as possible.

bespoke offers helps you find great money saving offers going on across the UK, all via the web or your mobile phone. You can find out more over on the bespoke website.

To be in with a chance of winning this behemoth TV, just answer this question.

Please note that this competition is only open to UK residents over 18 years of age.