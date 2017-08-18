TechRadar Pro - Best for Business Awards 2017

By Roundup  

Cast your vote now for the best products and services for businesses.

UPDATE: VOTING IS NOW OPEN - you can cast your votes here, and be in with a chance of winning some fantastic prizes!

TechRadar Pro is the UK’s largest destination for business users across the UK when it comes to the world's best technology, services and software.  

Following popular demand, we are proud to announce our first ever Best for Business awards - voted for by top business decision-makers and users. Reaching over 4.4m business users, the awards present an amazing opportunity for 2017's top technology offerings to get the recognition they deserve.

Voting is open now, and will close on September 15th, with the winners announced shortly after.

So who has made the list of this year's top business technology offerings?

Announcing 2017’s long-list.. 

  • Best mobile network for SMB 

EE

BT Mobile

Vodafone

Virgin Media

O2

Three

Sky Mobile

IQ Mobile

  • Best broadband provider for SMB

Virgin Media Business

BT

Talktalk

Plusnet

Vodafone business

Relish Business

O2

Claranet

Zen

Woav

  • Best smartphone for SMB 

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

Samsung Galaxy 8

Samsung Galaxy 8 Plus

Blackberry key One

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

Motorola Moto Z

Google Pixel XL

Cat S60

OnePlus 5

  • Best laptop for SMB 

Apple Macbook Pro

HP 255 G5

Dell XPS 13

Toshiba Portege Z30

Lenovo ThinkPad E470

Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 260

HP Spectre Pro 13 G1

Dell Latitude E5480

Razer Blade

MSI WS60

  • Best desktop for SMB 

Dell OptiPlex 3050 Micro

HP Elite Slice for Meeting Rooms

Apple iMac

HP EliteOne 800 G3

Microsoft Surface Studio

Dell Optiplex 3030

Lenovo ThinkCentre M710 Tiny

Lenovo ThinkCentre M910z

FUJITSU Desktop ESPRIMO K557

FUJITSU Desktop ESPRIMO D556

  • Best display product for SMB

Philips Brilliance P-line 275P4VYKEB

Dell 27 UltraSharp Ultra HD 5K Monitor

Hannspree HT 231 touch

Acer ET430Kwmiippx

ASUS PA329Q 32-inch Professional Monitor

Samsung S24D330 24-Inch LED Monitor

Epson EB-S04 Business Projector

NEC V302X business projector

PHILIPS PicoPix PPX3414

OPTOMA ML750e Short Throw Portable Projector

  • Best comms solution for SMB 

Skype for business

GotoMeeting

Cisco Webex

Join.Me

Ringcentral

Amazon Chime

Zoho Meeting

Zoom.us

Bluejeans

Powwownow

  • Best printer for SMB 

Brother MFC-J5330DW

Epson WorkForce Pro WF-5620DWF

Xerox Phaser 6020

Ricoh SP 220SNw

Lexmark MX310

Canon MAXIFY iB4150

HP PageWide 377dw

Kyocera ECOSYS M5521Cdw

KODAK Verite 65 Plus

Primera Trio all in one

  • Best storage product for SMB 

Seagate Backup Plus

LaCie 2big Dock Thunderbolt 3

Adata SE730H

Kingston Datatraveller 2000

Samsung T5

iStorage DiskGenie

WD My Passport

Sandisk Extreme portable SSD

Maxtor M3 series

Toshiba Canvio Connect II

  • Best mobile device for SMB 

KnowRoaming Global Hotspot Service

TP-Link M7650

Uros Goodspeed

ZTE MF65

Huawei E5770

  • Best security product for SMB 

Avast Endpoint Protection Advanced

Symantec Endpoint Protection

Bitdefender GravityZone Business Security

Avira Antivirus for Endpoint

Kaspersky Endpoint Security Cloud

Webroot SecureAnywhere Business Endpoint Protection

F-Secure Client Security Standard

Sophos Endpoint Protection Advanced

AVG AntiVirus Business Edition

Trend Micro Small and Medium Business

  • Best web hosting for SMB 

UKFast

Fasthosts

Godaddy

1and1

123-reg

EUKhost

HeartInternet

OVH

UK2

One.com

  • Best cloud storage for SMB 

Dropbox Business

Google Drive

NextCloud

Microsoft OneDrive

Spideroak

Box

Dell Mozy

Livedrive Business

Sync

pCloud

  • Best online backup for SMB 

Carbonite

Crashplan

Egynte

iBackup

Barracuda

BackBlaze

OpenDrive for  business

Amazon S3

Acronis Cloud Backup

Zoolz

  • Best website builder for SMB 

WIX

Squarespace

1&1 website builder

Godaddy website builder

Moonfruit

Vistaprint

Weebly

Jimbo

Shopify

Duda Mobile

  • Best VPN for SMB 

NordVPN

F-Secure

Goose

PurePVN

VyprVPN

VPNUnlimited

Tunnelbear

HMA Business

Liquid VPN

Astrill

Express

  • Best project management product for SMB 

Microsoft Project

Asana

Basecamp

Freedcamp

Podio

Trello

Jira

Smartsheet

Zoho Projects

Teamwork Projects

  • Best CRM for SMB 

Streak

Insightly

Zoho

Marketing 360

Apptivo

Batchbook

Bitrix24

Capsule CRM

Hubspot

Instream

  • Best network product for SMB 

Synology DS216+

QNAP TS-453A

Buffalo Terastation 6TB

Linksys LRT224

Asus BRT-AC828

Zyxel WAC6100

Cisco Small Business RV130W

Netgear Nighthawk WiFi Access Point

D-link DSR-1000AC

TP-Link EAP330

