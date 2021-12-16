Splinter Cell remake: everything we know so far

Audio player loading…

It's official! After much rumor, Ubisoft has finally confirmed a Splinter Cell remake is in the works at Ubisoft Toronto, the studio behind Far Cry 6.

A new Splinter Cell game has been rumored for a while, with reports in October claiming that a new mainline entry in the series had been green-lit by Ubisoft. The last mainline Splinter Cell game, Splinter Cell: Blacklist, was released back in 2013, meaning it's been eight years since we've seen a new, core entry in the stealth-action series. Since then, fans have been crying out for a new Splinter Cell game, but have consistently been disappointed. While a Splinter Cell remake isn't exactly "new" - nor is it a mainline entry per say - it's certainly welcome (and who knows, maybe a mainline entry is also on the cards).

Details on the remake are currently thin on the ground, but Ubisoft has said to expect "new-generation visuals and gameplay, and the dynamic lighting and shadows the series is known for".

Want to know more? Read on for everything we know about the Splinter Cell remake so far.

Splinter Cell remake: cut to the chase

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Let's get the bad news out of the way first: we probably won't get our hands on the Splinter Cell remake for a few years yet. Ubisoft has confirmed the game is "in the very earliest stages of development". That means we likely won't see the remake release until at least 2023.

Ubisoft also hasn't confirmed which platforms the Splinter Cell remake will be available on but, given Ubisoft has said to expect "new-generation visuals and gameplay", we imagine the remake will release (at least) on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Splinter Cell remake: trailer

Right now, we haven't seen a trailer for the Splinter Cell remake, but Ubisoft has released an announcement video on the project that looks back at the original Splinter Cell and what makes the franchise so iconic. Check it out below:

Splinter Cell remake: news and rumors

Below, we've rounded up all the latest news and rumors surrounding the Splinter Cell remake:

Being built on Ubisoft's Snowdrop engine

Ubisoft has confirmed the Splinter Cell remake is being developed on its Snowdrop engine, which is also being used for its upcoming Star Wars game and Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora.

Keeping the "spirit of the early games"

If you've any concerns about whether this remake will capture what made the first Splinter Cell great, then hopefully this eases your mind. In the blog post announcing the remake, producer Matt West said: "what we're trying to do is make sure the spirit of the early games remains intact, in all of the ways that gave early Splinter Cell its identity."

Built from the ground up - but not open-world

In the announcement blog post, producer Matt West also revealed that the Splinter Cell remake is being built from the ground up, with visual and design updates. But West also confirmed, contrary to rumor, the remake will not feature an open world.

"So, as we're building it from the ground up, we're going to update it visually, as well as some of the design elements to match player comfort and expectations, and we are going to keep it linear like the original games, not make it open world," West wrote.

Splinter Cell remake: what we want to see

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Modern Day Relevance

Although it’s confirmed to be a remake, not a sequel, we would love to see Sam Fisher explore the issues of the 2020s. While the zeitgeist of 2003 is fascinating to look back on, the political sphere has changed considerably – as has the digital world. And these two realms play a significant role in the Splinter Cell stories.

We’re not asking for on-the-nose references to recent events or companies; just an acknowledgment of where we are now, with social media and social unrest. Remember when the Bond franchise was revitalized for a post-Cold War setting with Goldeneye? That sort of thing.

A Return to Stealth

After action-focused Conviction in 2010, it was nice to see a return to traditional stealth in 2013’s Blacklist. After Hitman 3, our stealth-fingers are itching for more slow-burn gameplay that tests our patience. A remake of the original Splinter Cell will, hopefully, satisfy that itch.

An almost open world?

We know that Ubisoft Toronto is going to keep the “spirit” of the original game and that it won’t be an open world but the latter is a shame, especially when we consider how brilliant Metal Gear Solid 5 was at incorporating modern-world stealth with an open world.

While open world may now be off the table, we hope the Splinter Cell remake isn’t just a polishing of the original’s level design. Not that the game wasn’t brilliant for its time - and it’s still fun to play - but we would love to see these levels expanded to allow for further exploration… So not officially an open world, but…

Michael Ironside

Not that Eric Johnson didn’t do a great job in 2013 but, if we’re getting an OG Splinter Cell remake, then we need OG Sam Fisher back - losing David Hayter as Snake was bad enough. Things are looking hopeful, however, as Ironside reprised the role of Fisher in the Ghost Recon series as recently as 2020.

An acknowledgment of the series

The news of a remake will be a blow to those who’ve been craving a new entry in the story for eight years. Sam Fisher’s character has developed since the first game, and we want to know what happens after Blacklist. If there is a hint in the remake – of any kind – that there might be a return to the main storyline, we’ll appreciate it.