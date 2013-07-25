Toshiba bakes LoJack mobile security into laptops

It's in Toshiba's Portege Z930 among others

Toshiba has teamed up with Absolute Software to embed the company's LoJack for Laptops security software into its business line of laptops.

Once connected to the internet, the embedded solution constantly talks to Absolute's Software's servers, meaning data can be traced, locked and wiped instantly by the user.

Toshiba says the software is deeply embedded into the device, making it difficult for thieves to remove or disable.

The solution is aimed at small and midsized businesses that do not have dedicated access to IT services but want to keep data safe if a mobile worker's machine is stolen or lost.

Remote locking

Once activated, users can remotely lock and delete data, in addition to locating the whereabouts of the device. Additionally, a recovery feature gives users access to LoJack's dedicated Recovery and Investigative Services team, which can track the embedded software over Wi-Fi and work with law enforcement agencies to recover the stolen device.

The system is available on any Toshiba Laptop running Windows 2000, XP, Vista, 7 or 8.