The next major Windows 10 update could arrive this week

Microsoft has reportedly signed off on a new update to Windows 10, and that build could arrive as early as this week for Windows Insiders. Codenamed Threshold 2, the build number for the release is expected to be 10586.

According to Winbeta, Microsoft is prepping to launch Threshold 2 for desktop and mobile, meaning Windows 10 users could expect to see updates for their desktops, laptops, tablets, convertibles and Windows smartphones.

Threshold 2 is expected to roll out this month to all Windows 10 users, and previous rumors suggest that the update could arrive on November 10 for general users as part of Microsoft's "Patch Tuesday" upgrade cycle.

What's expected in Threshold 2

A few of the anticipated new features to Windows 10 include an integrated Messaging and Skype experience and Microsoft Edge browser improvements. Microsoft has been testing integrated messaging and screen casting features on the most recent Insider preview builds of Windows 10 along with enhancements to Edge and Cortana.

The update will likely also bring along a number of improvements and bug fixes, although it's still unclear if any of these fixes will remedy some of the early glitches that Surface Book and Surface Pro 4 owners have been experiencing on Microsoft's own hardware.

When Microsoft launches Threshold 2, it will likely not use this code name. Microsoft is expected to refer to the software as the "Fall Update" for Windows 10.

Impact for small business users

If you're a small business owner using both a Windows PC and a Windows Phone, Threshold 2 should save you time. When you're working on your laptop and a new text message arrives on your phone, you'll no longer need to take out your smartphone to reply.

Using Cortana on your PC, Threshold 2 will allow Windows 10 users to read and reply to text messages from their Windows 10 Mobile phones on their PCs. The feature is similar to OS X's and iOS's continuity.