14m people have taken the Windows 10 plunge, says Microsoft

As you may have noticed, Windows 10 is out for everyone to enjoy, and a lot of punters qualify for a free upgrade. Now Microsoft has been bigging up the early figures: it says 14 million people upgraded in the first 24 hours.

"We have seen unprecedented demand for Windows 10, with reviews and customer feedback overwhelmingly positive around the globe," says the Redmond firm. "We are doing everything we can to upgrade the world to Windows 10 as quickly as possible over the coming days and weeks ahead."

Despite Microsoft's positive spin, the upgrade process isn't going 100 percent smoothly for everyone – take a cursory glance around the web and you'll find quite a few errors and bugs popping up.

Growing pains

It's difficult to judge how many upgraders are having issues – particularly as those with no problems are less likely to take to Twitter to shout about it – but rolling out an OS update on this scale is no mean feat.

Microsoft confirmed that it's continuing to roll out Windows 10 to everyone who reserved a spot in line, so if you don't have your copy then you shouldn't have long to wait. The company lists some technical support resources for those who are having issues upgrading.

Now that the main Windows 10 launch has been (mostly) safely negotiated we can turn our attention to the next item on the agenda: Windows 10 for Mobile. Microsoft says the software is almost complete, and should be available in the not-too-distant future.