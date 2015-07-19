10 very old apps that still (somehow) work on Windows 10

Perhaps it is a testament to Microsoft's legacy that some popular applications that date from the late 1990s can still run on its latest OS, Windows 10.

The operating system, which will launch on Wednesday 29 July, has already been tested (and been seen running) on some very, very old and very, very slow hardware.

Many will describe such exercises as utterly futile, and those same people will likely question the point of this article. And that's fair enough, but there are also folks out there who might want to delve into past games or applications for whatever reason, nostalgia or otherwise…

And in this slideshow, we are rounding up 10 ancient programs that still run on Microsoft's new operating system. All the testing of these pieces of software was carried out under the latest build of Windows 10 available at the time of writing (10166).

We are obviously not responsible for anything that might happen to your computer should you try to replicate what we've done on our test machine. And with that in mind, click on and browse through our array of classic apps.