Salesforce's Desk.com update includes a new console and mobile app

Salesforce.com has updated customer service tool Desk.com to include a new agent console, reporting engine and a mobile app.

The new console is designed to provide customer service representatives with quicker access to customer profile and interaction data. The most important console upgrade allows each rep to customize the console to his/her own preferences.

Salesforce has improved Desk.com’s reporting engine by including comprehensive reports that are designed to identify real-time trends. Salesforce has also added more APIs that allow developers to connect the solution to other reporting applications.

Desk.com’s new mobile app is designed for iPhones and iPads. The app features note-taking functionality, on-the-go status-updating and case assignation. Support for Android devices will be available in the fall.

Desk.com users include HotelTonight, One Kings Lane and SoundCloud. The newest version of Desk.com is generally available at $30 per month, per agent.

The global customer relationship management (CRM) software market grew by almost 14% in 2013, according to Gartner Research. Revenue reached $20.4 billion in 2013, up from $18 billion in 2012. The report, Market Share Analysis: Customer Relationship Management Software, Worldwide, 2013, listed Salesforce as the market leader.

Last week, Salesforce.com launched The Salesforce Wear Developer Pack, which is designed to allows businesses to create applications on wearable devices such as Fitbit, Google Glass and Samsung Gear 2, among others.