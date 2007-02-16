Microsoft slates Office 14 for 2009

Documents on Microsoft 's website point to a 2009 release date for the next version of Office.

We've previously reported that Microsoft plans to call the development software Office 14. This would miss out Office 13 - unlucky for some - since the newly released Office 2007 had an internal moniker of Office 12.

The corporation spent a small fortune developing the new interface for Office 2007, but it seems Microsoft plans to increase this in the run-up to the new OS, with a $1 billion budget per year.

The revelations were unearthed by the AeroXperience blog and originally came from a PowerPoint presentation posted by a Danish Microsoft employee.