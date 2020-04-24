Slack now lets you choose where your data is stored

Slack has launched data residency in the UK letting organizations store their data within the country.

The program has been expanded to the UK after being introduced in Germany, France, Australia and Japan, with Canada soon to follow.

The move allows organizations working in sectors with stringent data policies store data locally and comply with regional and international data regulatory policies like FINRA, HIPAA, FedRAMP and GDPR

Data residency

Data residency choices are now available for Plus and Enterprise Grid customers. Current users are allowed to switch their preferred data region at the moment, doing so has to mean the entire organization or team are located in a single region.

Slack, which claims over 12 million daily active users across the globe, will now be able to pitch its services to companies that work in a highly data regulated sectors, including the likes of financial services, public sector and healthcare.

The company said in a blog post that data generated by the application is also stored in the same data region as the user-generated data.

“The location of data from the third-party apps your teams use with Slack is dependent on the application partner’s policies," it added.

While the company has stated that all the data on Slack, whether in transit or stored, is fully encrypted and is secured by various protocols like ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, SOC 2 Type II, SOC 3, EU-US Privacy Shield, Swiss-US Privacy Shield and Cloud Security Alliance protocols.