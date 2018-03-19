Siemens launches major UK 3D printing centre

Britain's 3D printing industry is set for a major expansion thanks to a new launch from Siemens.

The electronics giant has pledged £27 million to a new centre in Worcester that will greatly expand the possibility of using 3D printed items across its industrial operations within the next few years.

The launch will increase Siemens' fleet of 3D printing machines from 15 to 50, and will allow the production of "thousands" of specialised parts, the company says.

'Pioneering'

“This significant investment underlines our belief that there is huge potential for innovation and growth within the Additive Manufacturing sector. It is also the next step towards achieving our ambition of pioneering the industrialisation of 3D printing and demonstrates how we are leading the way for the fourth industrial revolution,” said Juergen Maier, Siemens UK CEO.

“If the UK’s manufacturing sector is to grow and thrive, we must embrace digital technologies and build new industries based on them. Our vision and ambition for Materials Solutions perfectly represents how we are putting this strategy into practice."

The centre, which is set to be opened in September 2018, will be operated by Materials Solutions Ltd, which is 85 per cent owned by Siemens, and will create around 55 specialist jobs in the local area.

Materials Solutions is already well-known for its engineering work in the aviation and engineering sectors, including the 3D printing of entire parts for aircraft.