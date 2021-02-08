Sage goes social with its first B2B ad campaign on TikTok

Sage, the cloud business company best known for its accounting software is taking its marketing strategy to TikTok in a bid to engage with SMEs.

It’s teamed up with the hugely popular social video platform to launch the #BOSSIT2021 Challenge, which is a UK-wide ‘Boss It’ campaign designed to broaden the appeal of the brand.

The campaign aims to showcase how small and medium-sized businesses are coping with the current adverse economic conditions. While the promotion has launched today, Sage is maxing out its marketing on Tuesday February 9 with a TopView placement, which is the first video users see when they launch the TikTok app.

Sage joins the ranks of many brands that have seen the appeal of TikTok as another way of marketing products by using it as a B2B social hub. The branded hashtag challenge will run for the next week on TikTok, with Sage planning to present the best one of the creative bunch with a £5,000 home workspace.

TikTok creators

Numerous TikTok creators have also been lined up to appear in the ongoing campaign that plans to showcase the diversity of UK business interests, which will include everything from an ice cream brand through to a food hacks guru.

Kirsty Waller, VP Marketing, Sage UK & Ireland said: "We are right by the side of the dreamers and small business owners as they continue to Boss It despite one of the most challenging years in our country’s history.

Anyone can start a business, whether it be a side-hustle, a kitchen table start-up or an opportunity to give back – although we’ve seen that the common thread that exists within them all is an unrelenting fire and gritty determination to succeed.

This campaign is a great way for us to put these determined heroes in the spotlight as they continue to grapple with the challenges of 2021.”