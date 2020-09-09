Phsion’s new SSD platform enables unprecedented capacities in a 2.5-inch form-factor

Phison has announced a new SSD platform that will enable its partners to build enterprise-grade SSDs featuring capacities of up to 15.36 TB.

The new SRE250-series platform uses 3D QLC memory, so it makes sense to expect the new drives to be reasonably priced, especially as it seems performance may not be that high.

Phison’s new QLC customizable enterprise SSD solution consists of the S12DC controller, firmware, and PCB design with power loss protection capacitors. Traditionally, the company also offers manufacturing services, currently providing enterprise SATA drives featuring 1.92TB, 3.84TB, 7.68TB, and 15.36TB capacities.

The new S12DC-powered SSDs from Phison come in a 2.5-inch/7mm form-factor and therefore enables datacenter operators to build servers for read-intensive applications of a rather unprecedented storage capacity and density.

When it comes to performance, Phison’s S12DC SSDs are rated for up to 530MB/s sequential read speed, up to 220MB/s sequential write speed, up to 90,000 random read IOPS as well as up to 10,000 random write IOPS.

While the drives are not exactly performance champions, they will be used for applications that do not require extreme performance and currently use hard drives that are significantly slower. As for endurance, the SSDs are rated for 0.1 drive writes per day (DWPD) for five years, which is well below that of typical enterprise-grade SSDs.

Apart from its form-factor and high capacity, the key feature of Phison’s S12DC controller is 3D QLC NAND support. This is the cheapest memory available today, so SSDs based on the new controller will also be priced reasonably.

“The adoption rate of QLC SSDs in the Data Center Market segment continues to gain traction in 2020,” said Don Jeanette, SSD Research Vice President of TrendFocus. “With 4 bits per cell, the cost savings will continue to come down and provide customers value for these read intensive applications. TrendFocus forecasts the Enterprise SSD market will maintain greater than 10M units per year for a number of years out. Enterprise and Data Center customers looking for high capacity, lower cost SATA storage solutions will have a very viable option with this high capacity QLC based solution.”

Phison said that it started shipments of the first QLC customizable enterprise SSDs back in August.

