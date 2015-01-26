Microsoft's next Lumia could be a cheaper alternative to the 830

One of TechRadar's criticisms when we reviewed the Lumia 830 in November was that it wasn't quite top-of-the-line, and wasn't quite a budget handset.

Now Microsoft is rumored to be addressing that with a Lumia 830 successor that will carry similar hardware at a lower price.

The phone doesn't currently have a name, but it goes by the model number RM-1072, reports Nokia Power User.

The specs

The cheaper Lumia 830 will allegedly sport a 5-inch 720p display, 1GG of memory, a quad-core Snapdragon 400 processor, an 8.7-megapixel (possibly PureView) camera, 8GB of storage, microSD support, and a dual-SIM variant.

It will reportedly sell for around $275 (about £180, AU$350).

The phone was seen heading through Indonesian government certification in early January, but it's yet to be officially announced. That could change any time, so keep an eye out and we'll do the same.