UK government embraces open source

The UK government is going to embrace open source, announcing an open standards plan that could herald a move away from proprietary software.

In a move that some suggest could save £600 million a year, open source software will be adopted 'when it delivers best value for money' with the government avoiding being 'locked into proprietary software'.

The government's action plan:

Ensure that the government adopts open standards and uses these to communicate with the citizens and businesses that have adopted open source solutions

Ensure that open source solutions are considered properly and, where they deliver best value for money are selected for government business solutions

Strengthen the skills, experience and capabilities within government and in its suppliers to use open source to greatest advantage

Embed an open source culture of sharing, re-use and collaborative development across government and its suppliers

Ensure that systems integrators and proprietary software suppliers demonstrate the same flexibility and ability to re-use their solutions and products as is inherent in open source.

The move to open source will occur when there is "no overall cost-difference between open and non-open source products."

Via BBC