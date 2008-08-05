World's smallest DAB radio launched

Goodmans has launched the world's smallest DAB radio, titled the GHDAB101.

The radio is certainly diminutive in size with measurements of: 69.5 x 44 x 21.4mm.

The device weighs just 48 grams too, so you can put it in your pocket and forget that it's there.

The radio comes with headphones that act as the radio's aerial as well, an the unit offers 10 hours' DAB radio, so perfect for long journeys and the like. This is increased to 15 hours' listening time if you switch to plain old FM.

Size matters

Due to the size of the radio, there's not much room for an LCD but you do get a backlit display that tells you what station you are listening to, how strong the digital signal is and how much juice you have left.

The Goodmans GHDAB101 goes on sale this month and will set you back around £44.99.