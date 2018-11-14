Oracle ramps up UK AI investment

Oracle has announced a major expansion of its AI team in the UK.

The computing giant has said it will look to double the size of the artificial intelligence unit based in Reading as part of a significant new investment in the UK.

The company says it will look to take advantage of the strong local talent pool in the Berkshire region as it looks to bring on board highly skilled data scientists and architects.

Oracle UK AI

“Our expansion in the UK reflects the region’s strong technology talent,” said Oracle CEO Safra Catz. “The global AI development hub in Reading accelerates innovation and helps customers take advantage of these critical emerging technologies by making them pervasive throughout our cloud offerings.”

Oracle currently provides a number of major UK organisations with AI tools and platforms, including working with the NHS to help identify nearly £600m of savings, and a major global project to help conserve declining honey bee populations worldwide.

UK Government Digital Secretary Jeremy Wright said: “We are already Europe’s leading tech hub, with global firms and thriving startups choosing the UK as the place to grow their business and create high-skilled jobs.

“I’m pleased that Oracle recognises our unique combination of talent, business environment and entrepreneurial spirit and is expanding its development hub here.

“We are a world leader in artificial intelligence and our modern Industrial Strategy puts pioneering technologies at the heart of our plans to build a Britain fit for the future.”