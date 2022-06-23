Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Our shortlist revealed!

Audio player loading…

After weeks of deliberation, we are delighted to announce the shortlist for this year’s Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab) in partnership with Sky Zero.

Celebrating our 20th year in 2022, the MIAs represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.

The Mobile Industry Awards 2022 in partnership with Sky Zero will take place on 22nd September 2022 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London - the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration.

The MIA 2022 nominees are....

Start-up of the Year sponsored by Sky Mobile

Doji

Gizmo2Go

Preloved Tech

The Techout

Innovation of the Year

Cat® S42 H+

DCBprotect

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G

Campaign of the Year

Mobile UK #5GCheckTheFacts

Motorola Power To Empow(her)

Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch

Sky Mobile Value Campaign

TCL Democratise 5G in the UK with Daniel Craig

Tesco Mobile Fixed Prices

CSR Initiative of the Year

EE Money Adviser Network

Genuine Solutions & Three Reconnected

Ice Comms

Piggybank Donations by Sky Mobile

Samsung Solve for Tomorrow

Vodafone UK everyone.connected

Sustainability Initiative of the Year

Assurant Device Care Centre Sustainability Initiative

Belkin International - Sustainability Initiatives

Genuine Solutions - Powering Charity Take Back Schemes

Juice - Juice Made Mindfully

Utelize - Transforming Enterprise Mobility through Sustainability

Best Place to Work

Aerial Direct

Digital Wholesale Solutions

Exertis

Genuine Solutions

Ice Comms

Mobiles.co.uk

Onecom

Samsung

Sky Mobile

Vodafone

Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider

Aerial Direct

Barclay Communications

Ice Comms

Mobliciti

Onecom

Salt Communications

Samsung B2B Services

Uplands Mobiles Ltd

Best Wholesale Service & Solution Provider

Digital Wholesale Solutions

Exertis

Partner of the Year sponsored by Exertis

Aerial Direct

Assurant

Barclay Communications

Compare and Recycle

Data Select

Ice Comms

Uplands Mobiles Ltd

Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance

Ice Comms

Insurance2go Mobile Phone Insurance

Likewize

Protect Your Bubble Gadget Insurance

Retailer of the Year

Affordable Mobiles

Chitter Chatter

Mobiles.co.uk - The Smart Phone People

musicMagpie

Samsung.com

Sky Mobile

TheiOutlet.com

The Techout

Vodafone Retail

Virgin Media O2

Best Repair Service

EE Local Repairs

iSmash

MTR

the ilab Repair Centre

The Techout

WeFix - Come to you Repair by Likewize

Best Recycling Service sponsored by Freedom Mobiles

Gizmo2Go

Likewize

Mazuma Mobile

musicMagpie

SellMyGadget

The Techout

Best MNVO Partner

BT Wholesale

Lifecycle Software

Three Wholesale

Best MVNO

Lebara Mobile

Lyca Mobile

Sky Mobile

SMARTY

Tesco Mobile

Best Network for Business

Three Business

Virgin Media O2

Vodafone Business

5G Innovation of the Year (Product/Service)*

5GEE Home Router

Smart Sound Connect

Vodafone Open RAN powered by Samsung’s Virtualized RA

Network of the Year sponsored by Genuine Solutions

EE

Three

Virgin Media O2

Vodafone

Manufacturer Field Marketing Team of the Year

OPPO

Samsung

Accessory Manufacturer of the Year

Juice Global Ltd

Samsung Products

ZAGG

Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year

Motorola

OPPO

Samsung

Phone of the Year

Apple iPhone 13

Google Pixel 6

Moto Edge 20 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro

OPPO Find X5 Pro

Realme GT 2

Samsung Galaxy A53

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G

Sony Xperia 1 IV

Xiaomi 12 Pro

*Following consultation with judges, the MIA 2022 team decided to combine the two previously-advertised 5G Innovation categories into a single award

For all awards updates visit our site www.mobileindustryawards.com - we look forward to seeing you on September 22 2022!