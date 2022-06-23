Mobile Industry Awards 2022: Our shortlist revealed!

After weeks of deliberation, we are delighted to announce the shortlist for this year’s Mobile Industry Awards 2022 (opens in new tab) in partnership with Sky Zero.
Celebrating our 20th year in 2022, the MIAs represent the gold standard of excellence in the industry. From the boardroom to the grassroots, the entrants represent the best and brightest the UK mobile industry has to offer.
The Mobile Industry Awards 2022 in partnership with Sky Zero will take place on 22nd September 2022 at the stunning Royal Lancaster London - the perfect setting for a night of fine dining, networking and industry celebration.
The MIA 2022 nominees are....
Start-up of the Year sponsored by Sky Mobile
- Doji
- Gizmo2Go
- Preloved Tech
- The Techout
Innovation of the Year
- Cat® S42 H+
- DCBprotect
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 5G
Campaign of the Year
- Mobile UK #5GCheckTheFacts
- Motorola Power To Empow(her)
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Launch
- Sky Mobile Value Campaign
- TCL Democratise 5G in the UK with Daniel Craig
- Tesco Mobile Fixed Prices
CSR Initiative of the Year
- EE Money Adviser Network
- Genuine Solutions & Three Reconnected
- Ice Comms
- Piggybank Donations by Sky Mobile
- Samsung Solve for Tomorrow
- Vodafone UK everyone.connected
Sustainability Initiative of the Year
- Assurant Device Care Centre Sustainability Initiative
- Belkin International - Sustainability Initiatives
- Genuine Solutions - Powering Charity Take Back Schemes
- Juice - Juice Made Mindfully
- Utelize - Transforming Enterprise Mobility through Sustainability
Best Place to Work
- Aerial Direct
- Digital Wholesale Solutions
- Exertis
- Genuine Solutions
- Ice Comms
- Mobiles.co.uk
- Onecom
- Samsung
- Sky Mobile
- Vodafone
Best Mobile Service & Solution Provider
- Aerial Direct
- Barclay Communications
- Ice Comms
- Mobliciti
- Onecom
- Salt Communications
- Samsung B2B Services
- Uplands Mobiles Ltd
Best Wholesale Service & Solution Provider
- Digital Wholesale Solutions
- Exertis
Partner of the Year sponsored by Exertis
- Aerial Direct
- Assurant
- Barclay Communications
- Compare and Recycle
- Data Select
- Ice Comms
- Uplands Mobiles Ltd
Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance
- Ice Comms
- Insurance2go Mobile Phone Insurance
- Likewize
- Protect Your Bubble Gadget Insurance
Retailer of the Year
- Affordable Mobiles
- Chitter Chatter
- Mobiles.co.uk - The Smart Phone People
- musicMagpie
- Samsung.com
- Sky Mobile
- TheiOutlet.com
- The Techout
- Vodafone Retail
- Virgin Media O2
Best Repair Service
- EE Local Repairs
- iSmash
- MTR
- the ilab Repair Centre
- The Techout
- WeFix - Come to you Repair by Likewize
Best Recycling Service sponsored by Freedom Mobiles
- Gizmo2Go
- Likewize
- Mazuma Mobile
- musicMagpie
- SellMyGadget
- The Techout
Best MNVO Partner
- BT Wholesale
- Lifecycle Software
- Three Wholesale
Best MVNO
- Lebara Mobile
- Lyca Mobile
- Sky Mobile
- SMARTY
- Tesco Mobile
Best Network for Business
- Three Business
- Virgin Media O2
- Vodafone Business
5G Innovation of the Year (Product/Service)*
- 5GEE Home Router
- Smart Sound Connect
- Vodafone Open RAN powered by Samsung’s Virtualized RA
Network of the Year sponsored by Genuine Solutions
- EE
- Three
- Virgin Media O2
- Vodafone
Manufacturer Field Marketing Team of the Year
- OPPO
- Samsung
Accessory Manufacturer of the Year
- Juice Global Ltd
- Samsung Products
- ZAGG
Smartphone Manufacturer of the Year
- Motorola
- OPPO
- Samsung
Phone of the Year
- Apple iPhone 13
- Google Pixel 6
- Moto Edge 20 Pro
- OnePlus 10 Pro
- OPPO Find X5 Pro
- Realme GT 2
- Samsung Galaxy A53
- Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G
- Sony Xperia 1 IV
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
*Following consultation with judges, the MIA 2022 team decided to combine the two previously-advertised 5G Innovation categories into a single award
For all awards updates visit our site www.mobileindustryawards.com - we look forward to seeing you on September 22 2022!
