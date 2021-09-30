Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Predict Mobile wins Start-up of the Year

Predict Mobile has won the award for Start-up of the Year in association with Sky Mobile at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021.

Early stage companies have the agility and freedom to be creative, act decisively and seize opportunities, identifying gaps in the market and deliver real innovation. Start-up of the Year was introduced at last year’s awards and rewards this entrepreneurial spirit.

The category is open to any business less than two years old operating in the UK, and above all, recognises innovation, commercial success, and contribution to the nation's mobile industry.

Our 2021 finalists were:

Predict Mobile

Preloved Tech

Kid-A

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Tell us about the market size you have launched into

Showcase a clear, innovative business idea backed by a sound business and marketing plan

Showcase an on-target business and financial performance to date, and a healthy forward order book

Why Predict Mobile won

Predict Mobile’s business-focused comparison platform really impressed our judges who noted a strong core proposition, a huge potential market, and strong financial performance. The latter came despite launching lockdown and the associated challenges that came during that time.

With such a promising start, Predict Mobile hopes to go from strength to strength and develop its business even further in the years to come.

Congratulations to Predict Mobile and to our 2021 finalists Preloved Tech and Kid-A!