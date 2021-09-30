Mobile Industry Awards 2021: Likewize wins Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance Service

Likewize tasted success at the Mobile Industry Awards 2021, winning the Best Mobile/Gadget Insurance category.

With mobile devices now unquestionably a vital part of our working and personal lives, this award looked to recognise the companies that give us peace of mind when it comes to keeping our devices safe.

Our 2021 finalists were:

Bastion Insurance Services

Likewize

Pier Insurance

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Tell us about your innovative products / services within the mobile/gadget insurance sector

Outline any unique selling points of your product and services offered

What revenue opportunities do you offer to carriers and dealers

How do you excel for customers; provide customer reviews and customer retention figures

We want to hear about your success, showcase your sales and revenue performance

Why Likewize won

This as a new award for 2021 and our judges were really looking out for a provider that stood out from the rest.

They felt Likewize managed to do just that with its wide range of comprehensive services for the industry, supported by testimonials from clients. It was clear Likewize helps its customers support their customers.

Congratulations to the recently-rebranded Likewize for winning the inaugural award and to all of our 2021 finalists.