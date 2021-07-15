Mobile Industry Awards 2021: How this year's event is the most sustainable yet

At this year's Mobile Industry Awards 2021, we are looking to shine a light on sustainability.

With a growing awareness of the need for greater sustainability within our industry, it is only right that the MIAs ensure they are not only promoting this but also making some key changes to ensure this commitment.

Our 2021 event is committed to sustainability, including these key steps:

Paper & Electricity: Using 50% less wastage on printed items. We are reducing the amount of paper we use for the MIAs on the night by using more digital signage to display information. Additionally, we will include all information on the Mobile Industry Awards website, so you’ll have all the details at your fingertips, viewable from your phone! Any printed material we do use will be sourced from a sustainable supplier.

Using 50% less wastage on printed items. We are reducing the amount of paper we use for the MIAs on the night by using more digital signage to display information. Additionally, we will include all information on the Mobile Industry Awards website, so you’ll have all the details at your fingertips, viewable from your phone! Any printed material we do use will be sourced from a sustainable supplier. Trophies: Our MIA trophies will be made from aluminum, which is one of the most environmentally friendly metals on the planet.

Our MIA trophies will be made from aluminum, which is one of the most environmentally friendly metals on the planet. Efficiency and sourcing: Our venue, the Royal Lancaster Hotel, is committed to minimising the impact that it has on the environment, from the bee hives on its roof to the energy efficient basement. The hotel is mindful of all it can do to reduce energy consumption, conserve natural resources, increase recycling and reduce waste. Their chefs source the best products and ingredients worldwide and much through local London suppliers, being mindful of reducing mileage and deliveries where possible.

Our venue, the is committed to minimising the impact that it has on the environment, from the bee hives on its roof to the energy efficient basement. The hotel is mindful of all it can do to reduce energy consumption, conserve natural resources, increase recycling and reduce waste. Their chefs source the best products and ingredients worldwide and much through local London suppliers, being mindful of reducing mileage and deliveries where possible. Transport: As ever we encourage our guests to travel by public transportation to reduce emissions.

We are delighted to have Sky Zero as our headline partner for the Mobile Industry Awards this year.

From being the first media company to go carbon neutral, to launching the world’s first auto standby set top box, Sky has been committed to reducing its impact on the environment for 15 years. Now it's going further, helping customers and suppliers do less harm too, and becoming net zero carbon by 2030. Search Sky Zero to find out more and see what you can do to create a net zero carbon world.

If you are interested in attending this year's event, hosted by BBC sports presenter and anchor of BBC Breakfast Dan Walker on September 29 at the Royal Lancaster London - there are only a limited number of tables available - so BOOK NOW.

CHECK OUR ALL OUR 2021 FINALISTS HERE

Tables will be available on a first come first served basis, so we invite you to go online and select your table packages - we can either take card payment or organise an invoice to send to you.

All bookings are part of our risk-free promise; if the event is cancelled due to government restrictions, you will have the option to move your reservation to next year or receive a full refund.

If you have any questions about booking please email Kate Smith: kate.smith@futurenet.com

For all awards updates visit our site www.mobileindustryawards.com - we look forward to seeing you on September 29 2021!