The increased pace of innovation in the smartphone market has been accompanied by rising prices so it’s important for consumers to have the option to trade-in older products to get that upgrade, or to simply earn a little bit of cash.

Recycling is also good for the environment given that the manufacture of new devices requires the mining of precious metals and produces carbon emissions, while the unsafe disposal of devices increases volumes of electronic waste.

This category recognises the best recycling service either in-store or online.

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

A clear mobile proposition suited to the brand’s approach to retail and clientele

Products and services encompassing a spectrum of user demands

A support process which helps users from first contact to post-sale

Demonstrable strength in supply, securing the best products at the best prices

Quantifiable business success within the mobile space

Demonstrate your commitment to the environment and to customer security and privacy

A successful and consistent approach to marketing

Our 2020 finalists were:

CeX CeX has been in the market for 26 years, helping vast quantities of devices avoid landfill and find a grateful new owner. Aside from longevity, our judges were impressed by the volume of handsets bought and sold in 2019, and with the firm’s commitment to data protection and customer security.

musicMagpie MusicMagpie produced a strong entry that showcased another incredible year of growth and profit. Central to its appeal is a seamless service and a promise to put the customer first.

O2 Recycle O2 Recycle is one of the most successful recycling programmes in the industry, saving more than three million handsets from landfill over the past decade. Fantastic customer service as at the heart of this year’s entry.

Finalists were invited to present to our panel of judges, after which we were able to crown our winner...

Our 2020 Best Recycling Service winner is...MusicMagpie!

Mobile Industry Awards Director Mark Fermor said: “The job that Steve Oliver and his team at MusicMagpie have done allows the company to continue to go from strength to strength. Its entry highlighted yet another incredible 12 months with growth and profit at the heart of this success story.”

