Mobile Industry Awards 2020: Best Network for Data is EE

Mobile data is now arguably the most important single factor in an operator’s offering. Customers expect a fast and reliable connection coupled with a good value service. Network upgrades, 5G rollouts and the reintroduction of unlimited tariffs all reflect changing user habits and can enhance the overall experience.

To win this award, an operator must have shown technical innovation, established a strong mobile data proposition, and a clear marketing strategy.

Our entrants were asked to submit entries based on the following criteria:

Showcase and demonstrate your current Data offering and why this is worthy of being crowned the best network for data

Excellent customer service and support

What investment and or technical developments have you made to the network core, mobile edge and services over the last 12 months

Tell us about the amount of data used across your network Vs. Your total customer headcount

Demonstrate financial growth and any accolades across the last 12 months

Our 2020 finalists are:

EE EE has continued to make significant investments in its network and technology stack. It has furthered its programme of network upgrades and its 5G rollout to establish a best-in-class offering. It is the early leader in 5G with more than 70 of the UK towns and cities having some coverage.

Sky Mobile Judges were impressed by Sky’s innovative data rollover service and its ambition to become the first MVNO to offer 5G. The fact that two in three customers are likely to recommend Sky Mobile is telling.

Three Two things were clear in Three’s submission. The first is that a lot of thought has gone into developing its data deals and the second is the investments it has made across its IT and network infrastructure to support its growth and service ambitions.

Virgin Media Virgin Media showcased affordable deals and a commitment to achieving customer satisfaction was evident throughout its submission. The judges look forward to seeing how the new partnership with Vodafone will help Virgin Media disrupt the market further.

Vodafone Vodafone’s 5G launch has been a great success and the creativity behind its unlimited data campaign made it easy for customers to understand its data proposition.

In a category defined by technical excellence, we are delighted to crown EE our 2020 winner!

Mobile Industry Awards Director Mark Fermor said: “5G was always going to be revolutionary and the story of 2019 has been who did it best. Just as it was first with 4G, EE has done a great job of being first again. It’s a great time to be a mobile data customer as there’s so many great options to choose from.”

