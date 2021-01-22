Microsoft Teams is coming to SAP platforms

SAP and Microsoft have announced their plans to integrate Microsoft Teams with SAP's business software applications.

As work has become more virtual with more employees working from home during the pandemic, organizations have increasing relied on Microsoft's video conferencing software for meetings, communication and collaboration.

To help make things easier and more convenient for businesses, SAP and Microsoft are building new integrations between Microsoft Teams and SAP solutions such as SAP S/4HANA, SAP SuccessFactors and SAP Customer Experience. These integrations will help enable innovation, increase employee productivity and engagement, deliver collaborative learning and support global growth when they arrive in mid-2021.

CEO of SAP SE Christian Klein explained why the company decided to integrate Microsoft Teams across its software portfolio in a press release, saying:

“New ways of working, collaborating and interacting completely transform how we operate. By integrating Microsoft Teams across our solution portfolio, we will bring collaboration to the next level, jointly determining the future of work and enabling the frictionless enterprise. Our trusted partnership with Microsoft is focused on continuously advancing customer success. That’s why we are also expanding interoperability with Azure.”

Expanded cloud partnership

In addition to integrating Microsoft Teams with its software portfolio, Microsoft and SAP are also expanding on their cloud partnership from 2019.

Together the two companies will introduce new offerings around automation and integration for SAP S/4HANA on Microsoft Azure. SAP and Microsoft will expand the ability to run a mission-critical intelligent enterprise on Azure while also helping customers modernize their enterprise applications.

It will also soon be easier to move on-premise editions of SAP ERP to SAP S/4HANA in the cloud on Azure. SAP and Microsoft also plan to work with system integrator partners to provide digital enterprise roadmaps for their customers.

Finally, the two companies will increase their investments in platform and infrastructure to further develop automated migrations as well as improved operations, monitoring and security.