Microsoft offers fix for frustrating OneDrive sync problems

If you're using OneDrive on Android and have been unable to sync the photos and videos from your camera roll to Microsoft's cloud storage service, you're not alone and the company is currently working on a fix for the issue.

With more than 1bn downloads worldwide from the Google Play Store, Microsoft OneDrive is a popular way for Android smartphone users to backup their photos and videos to the cloud.

Despite OneDrive's popularity, according to user reports on the Microsoft Community site and on social media, camera upload errors have long been a problem for both desktop and mobile users of the service since at least 2018.

Android OneDrive users that are experiencing syncing problems with the cloud storage service have begun seeing an error message which reads: “Camera upload is paused. To activate camera upload, give OneDrive permission to access your photos and media”.

Microsoft has a workaround

Although Microsoft's engineers are currently in the process of finding a permanent fix for this issue, the company has come up with a workaround that involves tweaking OneDrive's permissions.

According to Microsoft, you'll first need to set OneDrive's Media/Camera permissions to Deny and enable “Camera upload” for your account from the app's settings menu.

To get started, OneDrive users on Android need to go to their phone's settings menu, find Permission Manager and then head to the Files and Media section. Here you'll select OneDrive from the app list and choose Deny. Next you need to go back to the OneDrive app and select Me. Under the app's settings menu, go to Camera upload and enable this feature to finish the workaround.

We'll likely hear more from Microsoft once the company's engineers come up with a permanent fix but until then, it might also be worth checking out our list of the best cloud storage for photos in case you want to find an alternative to OneDrive in the meantime.

