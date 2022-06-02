Live
Live report: PlayStation State of Play 2022
By Shabana Arif published
The Jubilee weekend State of Play is finally here, so pour yourself a tipple and buckle in for half an hour of announcements from Sony.
This month's PlayStation State of Play is expected to give fans a look at some third-party games, as well as PSVR 2 games that are being worked on. We're expecting to hear more about Saints Row, and maybe Gotham Knights as well.
The event is part of the Summer Game Fest, and we've got more to look forward to with the Microsoft and Bethesda showcase this Sunday. In the meantime, you can watch the State of Play along with us, but catch all the live updates as they happen below.
Square Enix gave us a look at a very epic-looking Final Fantasy 16. It's been six years since the last instalment and thirsty fans look like they're in for a treat.
Season: A Letter to the Future looks like it might hit you right in the feels when it drops this fall. A narrative driven game that looks full of charm, we'll be keeping an eye on this one.
Everyone's favorite fox will be making its PS4 and PS5 debut on September 27. The title was a timed Xbox exclusive and now gamers on Sony's platform will finally have a chance to give it a whirl, and it looks adorable.
Street Fighter 6 is coming in 2023 for PS4 and PS5. The State of Play gave us our first look at the game, and now we have a release date to boot.
Hot on the footsteps of Returnal is another sci-fi horror: The Callisto Protocol. We got a look at some gameplay, which stays in keeping with the Dead Space vibes. The studio worked on the series so we expect it to be terrifying. The game releases on December 22 this year.
Stray is a third-person cat adventure game, and if that isn't enough to sell you on it, I don't know what is. PS Plus Extra members and higher can get Stray for free when it launches next month.
We got our first look at Horizon Call of the Mountain – the PSVR 2 exclusive. Guerrilla Games also announced a free update to Horizon Forbidden West. Players can look forward to New Game Plus, ultra hard difficulty, new weapons and trophies and more. And it's out now!
Hello Games' No Man's Sky is getting a PS5 release. The game launched to a rocky start but has since flourished, so a revamped version is just what it needs to inject a fresh burst of life.
Sticking with Capcom, Resident Evil Village is coming to PS VR 2. See Lady Dimitrescu up close and personal, with the upcoming hardware.
The show opens with a Resident Evil 4 trailer. The game is dropping on PS5 next year, on March 24, 2023. And to add to the pants-soiling terror, there's some PSVR 2 content available. A PS4 version wasn't explicitly mentioned.
