Ivanti gets VPN features through Pulse Secure acquisition

Ivanti is bolstering its offerings with the announcement that the company will acquire the mobile device management (MDM) provider MobileIron and the secure access and VPN provider Pulse Secure.

While the company has revealed that it will acquire all outstanding shares of MobileIron for approximately $872m, the financial details of the Pulse Secure acquisition have not been disclosed. By acquiring MobileIron and PulseSecure, Ivanti will be able to deliver on its vision of the self-healing autonomous edge with adaptive security and personalized experiences for remote workers.

Chairman and CEO of Ivanti Jim Schaper provided further insight on the deal and how it will help the company meet market demands for the future of work in a press release, saying:

We've put together a list of the best business accessories around

These are the best business web cams for working from home

Also check out our roundup of the best video conferencing software

“By combining MobileIron and Pulse Secure with Ivanti, we are creating a leader in the large and growing unified endpoint management, security, and enterprise service management markets. We now have the most comprehensive set of software solutions that address the growing market demand for the future of work, where working from anywhere on any device type is the new normal.”

Enabling secure remote work

Ivanti's decision to acquire both MobileIron and Pulse Secure makes a great deal of sense with more employees working from home as a result of the pandemic.

Pulse Secure's VPN will allow workers to securely connect to corporate networks from home while MobileIron's MDM solutions will let them do so securely on their own devices with zero sign-on authentication.

At the same time, now that it has been proven that remote work can be successful at scale, many organizations will likely continue to allow their employees to work from home once businesses begin returning to the office. In fact, the Metropolitan Transportation Commission in San Francisco's Bay Area just voted on a proposal that would require large organizations to allow their employees to work from home three days a week to lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Once the acquisitions of MobileIron and Pulse Secure are complete following regulatory approval, the combined company will be led by Ivanti CEO Jim Schaper.

We've also highlighted the best VPN services

Via Infosecurity Magazine