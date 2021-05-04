Iris Software launches 'next-generation' cloud accountancy platform

Iris Software Group has taken the wraps off Iris Elements, a new accountancy platform aimed at bookkeeping professionals who want to migrate their workflow to the cloud.

Designed to automate workflow, Iris Elements is available in modular form and features core tools Iris Elements AML (Anti-Money Laundering), Iris Elements SmartTax and Senta by Iris.

Iris Elements AML is central to the package, having been developed after Iris discovered that many accountants don't have a defined AML process in place. The new cloud-based software solution will help minimize manual tasks and automate many of the processes involved in this area of accounting.

Other tools in the Iris Elements arsenal follow suit, with the SmartTax module delivering an instant view of a client’s tax situation. It offers up ‘real-time’ tax calculations produced from within Iris’s Personal Tax package and is aimed at improving the path forwards filing client tax returns.

Iris Elements

Meanwhile, Senta by Iris is an acquisition by the Iris software group that delivers a cloud-native SaaS Practice Management solution for accountancy customers. Much like the other component parts of Iris Elements, this module has been tailored to simplify an accountant’s workload by created automated and more flexible workflows. The package can be configured to send out automated reminders for staff and clients, minimizing the risk of errors or details being overlooked.

Further additions will also be made to the Iris Elements software suite in coming months too. Extra modules aimed at boosting the performance of the cloud-based package will include Iris Elements Advisory Plus, which features a graphical dashboard overview of a client’s business. There will also be the Iris Elements Small Practice Suite, which has been tailored towards SMEs based on research culled from the Iris customer community.

“When Iris saw the cloud software trend accelerating some time ago, we knew accounting practices could gain real benefits from it," noted Jim Scott, Managing Director of Accountancy at Iris.

"Even before Covid-19, we could see that accountants would want to embrace cloud technology; reduce technical complexity, increase their agility, support flexible working and improve their ability to respond to changing customer demands.

“We realised what accountants needed was not a tactical, piecemeal response to cloud but a strategic, future-ready and scalable solution. Iris Elements is the answer to this need.”