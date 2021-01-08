IRIS Software Group purchases cloud payroll business Staffology

IRIS, one of the UK’s largest accountancy software companies has added Staffology payroll software to its portfolio. The cloud-based application, which launched back in 2018 forms another part of the IRIS push towards being able to offer a full suite of products as more customers move toward digital transformation.

The coronavirus pandemic has increased demand for cloud-based software. IRIS’s acquisition of Staffology, which has been built on an open Application Programming Interface (API) will allow the company to deliver several programs that can automate business processes while offering easy integration with existing products.

IRIS already has cloud-based software that covers many areas of business needs. It offers accountancy solutions, payroll management and HR products along with education management tools and productivity solutions for SMEs through to larger businesses.

Staffology payroll software has been developed to service several areas of business that need to deal with payroll, including accountancy practices as well as dedicated payroll outlets. Its easy integration with other software-as-a-service (SaaS) products in the IRIS portfolio will enable payroll tasks to be increasingly automated.

Accounting software

Key features include dedicated features for Umbrella Companies and the ability to pay workers who aren’t part of normal payroll arrangements due to working under the latest IR35 regulations. Staffology also benefits from tools such as automatic journal posting to accounting software, pension management and auto enrolment.

Kevin Dady, Executive Chairman of IRIS Software Group says, “Businesses are demanding critical operational software that’s suitable for remote working, that can be quickly updated when regulations change, and take advantage of greater flexibility and agility as payroll demands fluctuate. With the accelerated need for digital technologies, the Staffology application is perfectly placed for small to mid-sized businesses that need to access payroll in the cloud.”

Duane Jackson, founder and CEO of Staffology adds, “IRIS shares my vision for the evolution of payroll. SaaS-based integration and productivity are going to be crucial for every business in the coming year; the combination of IRIS’s substantial expertise and Staffology’s innovative approach to payroll means customers can benefit from best-in-class solutions.”