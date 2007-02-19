Wikipedia on US senator's chopping block

Would anyone try to seduce a child by editing Wikipedia?

Last week we reported that a group of US senators were pushing forward plans to implement the ' Social Networking Website Prohibition Act ' in America. The plan is to ban access to social networking sites in schools, after a rise in cases of children being attacked by people they have met via the internet.

Essentially, it will ban kids from accessing sites like MySpace and Bebo while they're at school, reducing their exposure to the alleged risks posed by such sites

But apparently this could also include sites such as online community encyclopaedia Wikipedia . According to the bill, its interactive nature makes it possible for internet nasties to use the site to groom and seduce school children.

MySpace triumphed last week in a landmark court case in which the parents of a teenage girl who was sexually assaulted by a person she met on MySpace sued its owners for negligence. The girl had lied about her age, stating that she was 18 when in fact she was 13. Her parents claimed that MySpace's failure to stop this deception was negligent.

The bill is designed to prevent such incidents happening in the first place.