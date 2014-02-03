Flexiant and Arrow ECS UK to launch cloud solution

Cloud orchestration software provider Flexiant is teaming up with IT distributor Arrow ECS UK to launch a new cloud solution that encompasses both software and hardware.

The partnership will see Flexiant providing its Cloud Orchestrator software coupled with hardware supplied by Arrow, with the aim of offering companies a complete solution to their cloud needs.

Cloud Orchestrator lets businesses offer self-service capabilities, reseller functionality, metering and billing, and the ability to manage multiple data centres.

IBM approval

The new cloud solution has been validated on the IBM Flex System, where it was tested at the IBM Innovation Centre in the UK. A team from Arrow was able to deploy the Flexiant software in a matter of hours.

"The solution offers service providers the hardware and software to rapidly install, deploy and launch cloud services at scale and in days," said George Knox, CEO of Flexiant, in a statement. "Using this complete solution, customers will not only get to market quickly, but also have the technology necessary to resell services via new channels."

Flexiant Cloud Orchestrator costs $500 (£306, AU$568) per year for each cluster on the hosting edition, or $1,500 (£919, AU$1,705) per year for the single cluster edition. A multi-cluster edition is also available at an unspecified cost.