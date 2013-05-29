Connected Data moves Transporter into Europe

Silicon Valley-based startup Connected Data is aiming to tempt businesses away from public cloud services with the launch of its Transporter private storage solution in Europe.

Transporter allows companies to sync data across authorised devices over the internet in real time using peer-to-peer technology, in which data is exchanged directly between two devices, removing the need to upload it to a public cloud.

Connected Data says this provides the benefits of cloud storage services, such as syncing, sharing access, and protecting data, while addressing privacy concerns.

Additionally, data can be sent between multiple Transporter devices regardless of their location to create a network of shared files between users.

New features

Connected Data launched the first version of Transporter in the US earlier this year.

Version 2.0, which goes on sale in Europe in June, includes new features such as a simplified drag and drop interface, additional sync options that allow 'critical' folders to be shared (rather than entire devices), and new iOS and Android apps to allow remote access to files.

Transpower is set to retail at £179 without a hard drive, £249 for 1TB and £325 for 2TB.