Uncharted 4's release date has been pushed back again

Naughty Dog has announced that Uncharted 4 has been delayed again, with the game now set to launch on April 26.

Uncharted 4 was meant to arrive in March, but Naughty Dog has explained in a blog post that the game needs a bit more spit and polish than they expected.

"...as we approached our final deadlines and started wrapping up the game's levels, we realized that several key sequences needed extra resources to bring them to the finish line," said game directors Neil Druckmann and Bruce Straley.

"After carefully considering all of our options, we decided to extend our schedule, making sure that we get a few more polish passes before submitting our gold master (the final disc for manufacturing)."

They added that pushing the game back was "not an easy choice" but concluded that the final game will also be the "most ambitious instalment in the Uncharted series".