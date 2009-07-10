PS3 to get LittleBigPlanet update

A new edition of LittleBigPlanet is to come to the PS3 this year - one which will take advantage of the game's mountain of downloadable content.

According to MCV, most of the content featured is already online, but its makers Media Molecule is throwing it in with the original game for instant access.

Stop-gap

The Game of the Year edition of the game looks likely to plug the gap between the original's release and an official sequel which is being mooted at the moment.

Back in June, LBP's makers put out an advert asking for game programmers to work on a "ground-breaking, AAA, PS3 title for Sony Computer Entertainment".

Couple this with the announcement that the game is also coming to the PSP and it looks like there's a lot still to come from the world of LittleBigPlanet.

Via MCV