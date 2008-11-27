PS3 browser supports full-screen Flash

Sony’s PlayStation 3 firmware update 2.53 has finally been released, with PS3's Net browser now supportsing full-screen mode for Adobe Flash Player content.

Other stuff of note includes support for Adobe Flash Player 9 and, for the environmentally-aware, the option to set the PS3 to turn off automatically after a background download or installation of content has completed.

There are a bunch of other tweaks to improve your PS3 experience, but those are the main ones, as TechRadar hinted at earlier this very week.

For full details on PS3 firmware update 2.53 head over to PlayStation.com