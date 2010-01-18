Hugo Chavez: PlayStation is poison

See that red background? That's hellfire!

The Venezuelan president Hugo Chavez has accused the PlayStation of being a 'poison' leading kids down the 'capitalist road to hell.'

On his Alo Presidente radio show, the Venezuelan chief was scathing about several brands, including the humble PlayStation.

"Those games they call 'PlayStation' are poison. Some games teach you to kill," AFP reports Chavez as saying.

"They once put my face on a game, 'you've got to find Chavez to kill him'."

Weapons sale driver

According to Chavez, the violence in video games is purely so that capitalist countries can sell weapons later on.

A law was passed in Venezuela back in October that banned the sale of videogames, with up to five years in jail as a punishment for those that break the rule.

Chavez has apparently already had a pop at Nintendo, so Xbox fanboys had better be quick in claiming the entire nation of Venezuela as one of their own.

Via CVG