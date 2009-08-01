Cheaper PlayStation 3 around the corner?

The PS3 is clearly due for a price cut soon

If the suits at Sony were worried about the big losses the company reported this week, then perhaps they'll be cheered by the news that the PlayStation 3 isn't going to be a drain for much longer.

According to Chief Financial Officer Nobuyuki Oneda, the loss-leading console is now 70 per cent cheaper to build than it was when it debuted in 2007.

Costs slashed

Given that the original construction costs were around £500, that suggests the current (or, possibly, next) generation of PS3s leaving factories should cost around £150.

If the numbers are even close to accurate, it's pretty clear we're heading for a cheaper PS3 on shop shelves before very long.