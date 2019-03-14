Facebook blames app outage on a technical error

Almost a day after users began struggling to log in and post to Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, the company has given an explanation: a technical error.

"Yesterday, we made a server configuration change that triggered a cascading series of issues," a Facebook spokesperson told TechRadar via email.

"As a result, many people had difficulty accessing our apps and services. We have resolved the issues, and our systems have been recovering over the last few hours. We are very sorry for the inconvenience and we appreciate everyone’s patience.”

Back in business

The problems began yesterday (Wednesday 13 March), with nearly all of Facebook's services, including mobile apps and even the Oculus Store, experiencing partial or full outages.

The company was quick to confirm that the problem wasn't due to a DDoS attack, but posted no further updates for 22 hours. The company has now shared a post on its official Twitter account confirming that the problem was a technical issue, and is being resolved.