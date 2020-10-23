Hiring new staff can be both time consuming and expensive, which is why it’s imperative that businesses ensure they’re making the right decision. A key part of this process is running background checks on potential candidates.

Whilst there are plenty of options when looking for the best background check services , Employment Background Investigations (EBI) Inc has worked with HR departments to optimize their talent acquisition for more than 25 years and is accredited by the National Association of Background Screeners (NAPBS).

Want to try EBI Inc.? Check out the website here

In our EBI Inc. evaluation, we’ll consider its features, usability, and customer support to help you assess whether it provides suitable solutions for your business.

“EBI is the first and only screening firm to make the HRO Today’s Baker’s Dozen list 12 times.” – EBI Inc CEO, Rick Kurland (Image credit: EBI Inc.)

Plans and pricing

EBI doesn’t advertise a range of flat rates as its prices vary depending on the range and depth of the services required.

For a quote, prospective customers must therefore contact the company directly. This is typical of employee background information providers, as each offers a variety of services for companies of different sizes.

New EBI customers benefit from a dedicated onboarding team (Image credit: EBI Inc.)

How it works

EBI promises each client a dedicated onboarding team that will assist its customers in creating a tailored approach to their screening process by developing an understanding of their workflow.

Once set up, the EBI platform boasts a two-way user interface that has been designed to make the experience for both the customer and the candidate as fluid as possible.

The EBI software provides users with easy-to-use tools that ensure screening programs comply with legal requirements whilst offering analytical insight. Furthermore, because the software’s pre-integrated solutions seamlessly interface with third-party recruitment software, it eliminates redundant data entry, reducing errors and saving you time and money.

EBI Inc offers a wide range of features, making it an easy-to-use and specialized service (Image credit: EBI Inc.)

Features and services

With over 55,000 customizations, EBI’s technology provides a bespoke platform that enables customers to tailor the service to suit their specific needs. If, however, this feels overly complicated, EBI also offers pre-built background screening packages.

As well as a friendly user interface, EBI’s platform boasts a candidate portal that enables applicants to submit the necessary information to make a background check. This in turn creates a more seamless service that saves customers time.

The EBI platform facilitates third-party platform integration, enabling users to connect with ATS and HRIS software such as Oracle, LinkedIn, Talent Hub, Bullhorn, and ADP. Moreover, EBI states that these integrations can be brought into effect in just one day.

EBI guarantees complete legal compliance by “making changes to your screening program as necessary to minimize the risk of being sued over improper screening practices.” This is an important factor that minimizes immediate and long-term risk.

EBI’s website has plenty of information for prospective customers (Image credit: EBI Inc.)

Support and customer care

Whilst there’s no online chat option to receive support, EBI’s US-based customer care team is available over the phone between 8:30 and 20:00 EDT Monday to Friday. For customers based outside the US, there are toll-free numbers for 48 different countries, so if you do need support, you don’t have to worry about an inflated phone bill. Customers can also reach out to specific teams at EBI via email, whether that be for a quote or customer support.

When we emailed EBI’s support team, we didn’t hear back until we sent a follow-up email directly to the sales team. Although they responded to the second email within an hour, they didn’t answer our request for detailed information on EBI’s pricing structure.

For those looking to perform their own research before reaching out to EBI directly, there is an FAQ p a ge on the website as well as a resource library where you can find the latest webinars, reports, infographics, and whitepapers.

The competition

There is a wide range of services similar to EBI, many of which provide background checks at county, state, national, and even global level (as does EBI Inc).

One of EBI’s direct competitors, GoodHire, advertises an impressive dispute rate of 0.05% . This represents the minority of screened candidates that have challenged the information that has come from a background check.

Whilst the figures aren’t directly comparable, it’s worth noting that EBI claims to be 99.98% accurate. It maintains this level of accuracy through its ISO (International Organization for Standardization) 9001 certification for quality control.

In terms of price, Sterling (which is also NAPBS accredited) is more transparent with its rates. Flat-fee packages for small businesses cost between $29.99 to $79.99 per inquiry, depending on the depth of search required. For smaller businesses with more urgent and less bespoke needs, a company such as Sterling may provide a more favorable service.

Meanwhile, US Search costs just $2.45 per report, making this a great alternative for customers on a tight budget or SMBs that simply need to verify a few pieces of information. This is, however, a much more basic service and doesn’t provide nearly as much depth as specialist employee background checkers such as EBI when screening candidates.

Final verdict

With 25 years of experience, various accreditations, certifications, and awards, EBI is certainly one of the stronger background check services. Although you’ll have to speak to the sales team for a quote, this is standard practice in the industry.

With a highly customizable process, seamless integration with third-party software, and an easy-to-use candidate portal, EBI is a solid choice for businesses who want long-term support to optimize their talent acquisition processes.

This is especially true for larger enterprises with more complex needs and particular internal standards and external regulations to adhere to.