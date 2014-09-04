HP launches the M630 series of printers, several security tools

HP has launched a series of security-backed multifunction printers (MFP), as well as several tools designed to improved printing security and print machine fleet management.

HP's M630 series is a new line of MFPs that come fully loaded with more than 200 security settings. It is an update on the HP M4555 LaserJet.

New tools include the HP Imaging and Printing Security Center 2.1 (IPSC) solution, which is an upgrade designed to simplify the deployment of HP printing fleets. IPSC 2.1 is also geared toward enabling IT to more easily monitor printing fleets and oversee compliance.

With the upgrade, users will now be able to create policies, add, assess and remediate devices, all in an automated fashion, said Ed Wingate, HP's VP & GM of JetAdvantage Solutions at an event in New York City.

Security services and document management

HP has created Print Security Advisory Services, which it says will help provide clients with an analysis of print environments in order to ensure optimal security policies and recommendations are provided regardless of printing infrastructures.

"It costs $136 per record violated or $5.4 million if you have a security breach," said Michael Howard, HP's Worldwide Security Practice Lead. "As IT professionals we tend to look at how to secure against the bad guys moving in. In reality, 65% of breaches are accidental...It's important to look internally to create the practices we have in hand."

HP has also unveiled an extension of ArcSight, which will now include security monitoring for FutureSmart printing and multifunction devices.

In addition to the ArcSight extension, HP clients can now use HP's Secure Content Management and Monitoring and HP's JetAdvantage Pull Print tools to store, audit and encrypt all content sent to printers for tasks. IT can leverage the tools to detect potential breaches if unwanted document tasks are spotted, and to prevent unauthorized access to confidential tasks.

"If you ask an IT manager how they are securing their core databases, you'll get a long answer," Wingate said. "At the same time, all the same information is flowing through unstructured databases and MFPs. That information is as much of a risk as the information stored in the databases...No one is really monitoring that...HP Secure Content Management and Monitoring allows you to (automatically scan and) look into those documents."

Wingate said HP has shipped more than 200 million LaserJet devices.