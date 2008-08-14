Linx launches latest digital audio frames

Specialist digital audio frames manufacturer Linx has now further expanded its series by introducing the new Linx Memoire range this month.

The Linx Memoire range is made up of three "stylish cutting edge, high definition models" in 7-inch, 8-inch and 10.2-inch sizes priced from £49.99 upwards.

What's more, as an added incentive, Linx is throwing in a free family portrait voucher in each box, which is redeemable at hundreds of photographic outlets nationwide.

Life, in transition

The Memoire range of photo frames include a 4-in-1 card reader and comes with an in-built rechargeable battery, a remote control handset and make use of the new Life transition mode, which lets you use a variety of pan and zoom transitions between images.

The 8-inch and 10.2-inch models also come with two built in speakers and promise "crisp movie playback courtesy of MPEG1, MPEG2 and MPEG4 and MP3 file support."

And, if you are so inclined, you can also personalise your frame with the Linx Memoire peel off frame surround.